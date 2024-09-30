Maui Weather Forecast for September 30, 2024

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 76. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 89. North winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs around 89. North winds up to 10 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 90. Northeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. East winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Northeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 66 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 56. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs around 66 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 72 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 76. East winds around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Light to moderate trade winds will continue with passing overnight to early morning showers through the end of the week. A slight increase in showers may develop from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, especially over the eastern islands. Trade wind speeds will decrease in strength with expanding afternoon sea breezes over each island from Thursday into the weekend.

Discussion

Local Hawaiian radar imagery shows a few showers drifting into the windward slopes of each island on the easterly trade winds this morning. The upper air balloon soundings from 2 AM HST keep subsidence temperature inversion heights in the 4,000 to 6,000 foot range, which indicates a fairly stable weather pattern.

For most of the week we will see passing showers mainly over windward and mountain areas of each island, favoring the typical overnight to early morning hours. One wrinkle in this rainfall forecast will occur from Tuesday night to Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves from east to west down the island chain. Expect shower coverage to increase during this time period, especially over the eastern half of the state.

Fairly stable trade winds will return by Wednesday afternoon. Large scale trade wind speeds will weaken slightly from Thursday onward, allowing local scale sea breezes to expand in coverage over each island lasting into the weekend.

Aviation

Surface high pressure northeast of the state will continue to generate moderate trades through the forecast period. Expect limited low clouds and light showers along windward and mauka areas. Brief MVFR possible within any heavier showers, otherwise VFR conditions prevail.

No AIRMETs are currently in effect.

Marine

High pressure northeast of the islands will keep moderate to locally fresh trades in place through Thursday. Wind speeds may flirt with Small Craft Advisory (SCA) criteria in the windier channels at times, but will likely not be consistent enough to warrant the issuance of a SCA. The trades will ease into the light to locally moderate range Friday through the weekend as the ridge north of the state weakens.

A small, medium period north swell will continue to fade out today. A new small, medium-period northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight, peak late Tuesday and Tuesday night, then decline as it shifts more northerly Wednesday and Thursday. Several additional small north swells should maintain small surf along north facing shores Friday through the weekend.

A small long-period southwest swell will continue to provide some small but inconsistent surf along south facing shores today. A new slightly larger south-southwest swell is expected to give a nice boost to south shore surf as it builds tonight, peaks Tuesday through Wednesday, then gradually declines through the rest of the work week. A small to moderate sized long-period south- southwest swell will gradually fill in late Saturday and Saturday night, then peak with swell heights of 3 to 4 feet next Sunday and Monday. This swell will give a sizable late season boost to south shore surf, potentially reaching advisory levels.

East shore surf will remain small through most of this week, although select spots with more northerly exposure could see some of the north swells throughout the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

