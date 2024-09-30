Public events for UH President finalist start today, online survey live

Julian Vasquez Heilig (left); and Wendy F. Hensel (right). PC: courtesy

The public events for Julian Vasquez Heilig, one of the two finalists for president of the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system, begin today, Monday, Sept. 30. Vasquez Heilig will be at UH Maui College this morning and Kauaʻi Community College this afternoon and at UH Hilo and UH Mānoa tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 1. The complete schedule is below.

More information on Vasquez Heilig and finalist Wendy Hensel can be found on the UH President Search website. Hensel’s public events were held the week of Sept. 23 and the videos of her forums can also be found on the UH President Search website.

Vasquez Heilig will attend an open house and a moderated public forum on each campus. He will take questions at the forums, which will be livestreamed and on Zoom and posted online afterward. Questions can be submitted on site or by using the Zoom chat function.

The UH Board of Regents are asking for feedback on Vasquez Heilig that will be used to inform the selection of the next president. Confidential feedback can be provided through this online survey form, which will be open until 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

Individuals can also provide feedback on both or either finalists by submitting comments to bor.testimony@hawaii.edu. The testimony will be posted publicly prior to the October 16 Special Board of Regents meeting and can be submitted up to the start of the meeting.

Julian Vasquez Heilig Public Events Schedule

Monday, September 30—Maui and Kauaʻi

Maui

8–9 a.m.: Open House—UH Maui College, Pilina Events Center

9:30–10:30 a.m.: Campus Forum (Zoom available and recorded)—Pilina Events Center

Kauaʻi

2–3 p.m.: Open House—Kauaʻi Community College, Fine Arts Auditorium

3–4 p.m.: Campus Forum (Zoom available and recorded)—Fine Arts Auditorium

Tuesday, October 1—Hawaiʻi and Oʻahu

Hawaiʻi Island

8–9 a.m.: Open House—UH Hilo University Classroom Building Room 127 (Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrace)

9:30–10:30 a.m.: Campus Forum (Zoom available and recorded)—UH Hilo Performing Arts Center

Oʻahu

4–5:30 p.m.: Oʻahu Campuses Forum (Zoom available and recorded)—UH Mānoa Art Auditorium

Wednesday, October 2—Oʻahu