DHHL launches in-house permitting, fast-tracking its ability to get beneficiaries off the waitlist and into homes

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director Kali Watson signs first-of-its-kind building permit. PC: Courtesy DHHL

In a milestone initiative, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director Kali Watson signed the program’s first in-house building permit for its Yorktown transitional housing project Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

“Monday’s permit signing not only accelerates our ability to construct houses but significantly changes the pace at which we can get our beneficiaries off our waitlists and into homes,” Watson said in a news release. “This is an exciting time for the program, and we remain committed to finding innovative solutions to move the department forward.”

This new approach is set to streamline the building permit process and will enable the department to advance on the development of more than 20 homestead projects statewide.

“The pilot will involve the same process, and much of the same work the counties would perform when processing building permits,” said Timothy Hiu, DHHL program specialist. “By granting the department with the ability to process these permits independently, we relieve the counties of this burden, fast-tracking DHHL’s ability to expedite services to its beneficiaries.”

Located on DHHL’s landholdings in Kalaeloa on Oʻahu, the Yorktown transitional housing project includes 18 studio units, a shared laundry room and an office space. The department aims to offer a safe and affordable housing solution for houseless individuals on DHHL’s residential waitlist. To qualify for the project, residents must be below 80% of the area median income as specified in the requirements of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act.

Located on DHHL’s landholdings in Kalaeloa on Oʻahu, the Yorktown transitional housing project includes 18 studio units. PC: DHHL

“This is a way in which we can help our beneficiaries, mainstream them, and get them into better living situations through the utilization of funds from the federal government,” Cynthia Rezentes, DHHL’s NAHASDA Government Relations Program assistant manager said.

Prior to the property’s conversion, the former quarters for visiting US Navy officers remained primarily unoccupied for many years.

Renovations to the site are currently underway and are expected to be completed within the next six months. Additionally, another three months will be required for improvements to the parking lot and the installation of a photovoltaic system. Project costs stand at nearly $6.3 million.

Move-ins are projected for late 2025.