Mālama Wao Akua celebrates 20 years of art with a focus on Maui’s native species

Mālama Wao Akua 2024 Gallery Image by Bryan Berkowitz

The East Maui Watershed Partnership and Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center proudly celebrate the 20th anniversary of Mālama Wao Akua, Maui’s premier juried native species art exhibit now on display at Hui Noʻeau until Nov. 8, 2024.

For two decades, this renowned exhibition has united people who work in conservation, artists of all ages, and the community in the shared goal of protecting and celebrating Maui Nui’s native species and environments through the power of art.

Established in 2004, Mālama Wao Akua—meaning “Caring for the Realm of the Gods”—was born out of a vision by former EMWP employee Kat M. Lui, challenging local artists of all abilities and ages to create works inspired by Maui Nui’s native plants, animals, and landscapes from the mountain to near shore reef. The exhibit helps foster a deeper connection between the public and the island’s unique and fragile ecosystems.

The exhibit began at Viewpoints Gallery in Makawao and was hosted there for ten years. During that time the exhibit grew and in 2015 moved from Viewpoints Gallery to its current gallery location and collaborative partner at Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center. Both galleries have worked closely with EMWP to curate, educate, and present this exhibit.

Artists on a Huakaʻi to the The Nature Conservancy’s Waikamoi Preserve with botanist Pat Bily. Image curtosey of EMWP.

Each year, Maui artists are invited to connect deeply with the island’s native species through specially curated “huakaʻi” (journeys) organized by EMWP. These excursions, in partnership with diverse Maui conservation groups, allow artists to forge intimate connections with Maui’s natural areas and fragile ecosystems. Teachers develop lesson plans centered on native species, enhancing education through art. Inspired by these experiences, artists of all ages depict Maui’s native flora and fauna using various mediums—from painting and sculpture to photography and mixed media—offering a rich array of perspectives on the island’s natural beauty.

Reflecting on the significance of the exhibit, Allison Borell, Community Outreach and Education Liaison for EMWP said, “This exhibit has always been about more than just art; it’s about creating a deeper connection to our native species, their essential role in our ecosystems, and their roots in cultural traditions. Here, artists become advocates for the often unseen and overlooked native species. One of the most rewarding aspects is how deeply it involves the entire community, from adults to the next generations. My hope is that everyone who engages with the exhibit, whether as a viewer or a creator, leaves with a greater sense of responsibility for our environment and a renewed commitment to mālama ʻāina.”

Long-time contributing Maui artist Gwen Arkin said, “Mālama Wao Akua provides a platform for local artists to showcase their artwork that reflects Maui’s natural beauty. It encourages artistic expression and gives artists the opportunity to connect with their community while educating viewers through their work. The exhibition highlights the deep cultural connection between Native Hawaiian traditions and the ʻāina, and showcases art that resonates with the concept of mālama, which fosters community pride and education about our relationship to nature.”

Over the past 20 years, Mālama Wao Akua has featured thousands of artworks and raised awareness about the critical conservation efforts needed to preserve Maui’s watersheds, forests, and endangered species. As Mālama Wao Akua enters its third decade, it remains a powerful reminder of the need to nurture a deeper connection with the natural world and commit to protecting Maui Nui’s unique and irreplaceable environments.

Artwork titled Flower Study of Shape and Form by Gwen Arkin, MWA 2024. Mālama Wao Akua 2024 Gallery Image by Bryan Berkowitz

The public is invited to view the exhibit on display now through Nov. 8. The Hui hours are Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout the exhibit, different events are being held to further educate the public about environmental efforts on Maui. Every other Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. EMWP and the Hui will host a different environmental expert that will lead you through the gallery discussing the native species featured in the artwork on display.

Oct. 8 : Keoki Kanakaokai, The Nature Conservancy Maui Natural Resource Manager

: Keoki Kanakaokai, The Nature Conservancy Maui Natural Resource Manager Oct. 22: Zach Pezzillo, Maui Nui Plant Extinction Prevention Program Coordinator

Zach Pezzillo, Maui Nui Plant Extinction Prevention Program Coordinator Nov. 5: Representative from The Nature Conservancy Maui Nui Marine Program

Every Friday throughout the exhibit, different conservation gallery docents will be at the gallery from 12-2 p.m. to guide attendees with insights into Maui’s ongoing conservation efforts.

For more information about the exhibit and ongoing events, please visit www.malamawaoakua.org or huinoeau.com/exhibitons.

Mahalo to the County of Maui and Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority for supporting this year’s Mālama Wao Akua exhibition.