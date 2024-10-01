The South Maui coast had a little more than 45% of Maui County’s unit night supply of vacation rentals in August, according to a report by the Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. PC: Brian Perry

While Maui County’s resident population of roughly 164,000 represents about 11% of Hawaiʻi state residents overall, the Tri-Isle county had the highest supply of available vacation rental unit nights of any county in the state in August, according to a report by the Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.

In August, Maui County’s unit night supply of vacation rentals was 277,958, a 56.5% increase over August 2023. Most of the county’s vacation rental supply was in Wailea/Kīhei, 125,551 unit nights; and Lahaina/Kāʻanapali/Nāpili/Kapalua, 120,340 unit nights. Together, those Maui resort areas represented 88% of the county’s available vacation rental nights in August.

The county’s unit night supply total of 277,958 was 32% of the state’s overall unit night supply of 865,038 for the month. Statewide the unit supply amount rose 15.9% from August 2023 to the same month this year.

For August 2024, the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report included data for 34,106 units, representing 59,408 bedrooms in the Hawaiian Islands.

Oʻahu had 230,186 unit nights, up 3.5%; Hawaiʻi island had 215,965 unit nights, up 1.8%; and Kauaʻi had 140,929 unit nights, up 4.9%.

For unit night demand in August, Oʻahu’s demand was higher — 137,127 unit nights; versus Maui County’s 132,723, although Maui’s demand rose 57.2%, compared to Oʻahu’s higher demand increase of 1.3%. Statewide, demand went up 6.2%.

Statewide, unit occupancies fell 4.5% from 54.4% in August 2023 to 49.8% last month. Maui County saw almost no change in occupancy rates: 47.5% in August 2023 and 47.7% last month.

The average daily unit rate for Maui County was $370.35 in August, up 18.7% from the same month last year. In South Maui, the rate was $312.50, up 7.8%; and in West Maui, the rate was $461.06, up 6.9%. For August 2024, Maui County hotels reported average daily rate at $515, and occupancy of 55.1%.

Statewide, the average daily unit rate was $319, up 14.1%. Kauaʻi had the highest average daily unit rate at $403.71, up 8.7%.

DBEDT said it’s important to note that unlike hotels, units in vacation rentals are not necessarily available year-round or each day of the month and often accommodate a larger number of guests than traditional hotel rooms.

The data in DBEDT’s Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report specifically excludes units reported in DBEDT’s Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report and Hawai‘i Timeshare Quarterly Survey Report.

A vacation rental is defined as the use of a rental house, condominium unit, private room in a private home, or shared room/space in a private home. This report does not determine or differentiate between units that are permitted or unpermitted. The legality of any given vacation rental unit is determined on a county basis.

The Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report is produced using data compiled by Lighthouse Intelligence, Ltd. (formerly known as Transparent Intelligence Inc.)

The report includes data for properties that are listed on Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo and TripAdvisor. Data for units included in DBEDT’s Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report and Hawai‘i Timeshare Quarterly Report have been excluded from the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report.