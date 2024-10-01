Reactivating the Rotary-sponsored Interact Club at Lahainaluna High School

Interested students listen to presentations about how Interact Club can enhance their high school experience.

A group of 30 students at Lahainaluna High School gathered for a pizza lunch to participate in an “Interested Students” meeting aimed at discussing the reestablishment of the Rotary-sponsored Interact Club.

During the event on Sept. 24, attendees had the opportunity to meet four adult advisors from the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, along with two school advisors. The students watched two informative videos showcasing the activities of Interact Clubs and various youth programs under the Rotary International umbrella.

Interact provides young individuals between the ages of 12-18 the chance to contribute to their communities while broadening their global perspectives. Additionally, by joining as members—known as ‘interactors’—they can enhance their leadership abilities and gain insights about themselves and their peers within a supportive community.

Two alumni of Rotary-sponsored youth programs, Katie Ornelas and Joey Cardoza, shared their personal experiences, highlighting how their involvement in Interact and Rotary programs significantly influenced their lives. Both Ornelas and Cardoza served as high school facilitators at Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camps during their high school years. Now college graduates, they have returned to Maui, with Ornelas working at the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute and Cardoza holding a management position at Mahi Pono.

Photo at left: Art Fillazar, (center) Executive Director of the Lahainaluna Foundation, shared information how being involved in the Rotary-sponsored Interact Club can enhance student’s involvement in community service projects. Kyoko Wills (L) and Henedina Jessop (R) the Rotary Club advisors, look on. Photo at right: Joey Cardoza shares how his involvement in Rotary youth programs significantly influenced

Following the information session, school advisors Sabine Armstrong and Jonathan Conrad explained the process for students to submit their applications, either electronically or in person. The inaugural meeting for the club, where officers will be elected, is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22, during lunchtime in the Athletic Directors Conference Room. Students interested in joining can reach out to Armstrong at sabine.armstrong@k12.hi.us