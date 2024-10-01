Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting, Oct. 2

PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium.

The meeting will include a status report on debris clearing by the US Army Corps of Engineers, an update on the progress of the Kilohana temporary group housing site from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a presentation from Samaritan’s Purse about its US Rebuild Program.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. Akakū: Maui Community Media will show a live broadcast of the meeting on Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at https://www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.