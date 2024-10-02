Aloha Petroleum donates more than $4,000 to Helping Hands Hawaiʻi

Left to right: Veronique Nguyen, Aloha Petroleum; Mae Gallardo, Helping Hands Hawai’i; Danielle Maldonado, Helping Hands Hawai’i; Susan Furuta, Helping Hands Hawai’i; and Kristine Garabiles, Helping Hands Hawai’i.

Aloha Petroleum recently donated $4,356.85 to Helping Hands Hawai‘i on behalf of its customers. The funds were raised through canister donations at participating Aloha Island Mart convenience stores across the state.

“This would not have been possible without the support and generosity of our loyal customers who believe in our mission of making a positive impact on our community,” said Veronique Nguyen, Manager of Marketing and Sales at Aloha Petroleum. “Helping Hands Hawai‘i gives families across our state a reliable support system to ensure their basic needs are met.”

Helping Hands Hawai‘i provides critical social services to improve people’s quality of life and empower them on their path to a better tomorrow. Its programs create a safety net for Hawaiʻi’s most vulnerable residents to overcome poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, household instability and other challenges.

“Mahalo to Aloha Petroleum and its customers for helping more than 2,200 students return to the classroom with new educational tools this fall,” said Susan Furuta, president and chief executive officer of Helping Hands Hawai‘i. “We believe all students should have equal access to educational opportunities that can improve their future, regardless of their socio-economic circumstances, and we are thankful for partnerships that help push this initiative forward.”

Aloha Petroleum has previously used its collection canister program to support numerous other nonprofit organizations, including The Salvation Army, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Aloha Harvest, American Red Cross – Hawaiʻi Chapter, Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi, and The Queen’s Medical Center.