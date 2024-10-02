‘Imua! Readers’ program builds confidence and proficiency among first graders















While working as a school volunteer five years ago, Kīhei-Wailea Rotary Club member Kit Hawkins was alarmed by the number of elementary students that were struggling to read at grade level. This observation was compounded when COVID lockdowns disrupted school schedules. In cooperation with a group of Maui educators, Kit developed the Imua! Readers program to assist classroom teachers in addressing literacy challenges.

Imua! Readers is a phonics-based intervention program designed for first grade students identified as reading below grade level. The goal is to give these students the tools and skills necessary to reach grade level proficiency by the end of the school year, ultimately building confidence and a love of reading.

The Imua! Readers program features trained volunteers (called reading coaches) that work one-on-one with students using games, repetition and guided practice in a phonics approach to reading. Both the participating students and the reading coaches find the process fun and rewarding. There is no cost to the schools.

To date, Imua! Readers has operated at Kamaliʻi Elementary School, Kīhei Elementary School, and Kīhei Charter school with summer programs at the Kīhei Youth Center and Maui Friends of the Library.

Imua! Readers welcomes new volunteers who would like a rewarding experience as a reading coach and are available for afternoon 1-hour sessions.

Volunteers will receive training, instructional materials, and have a background check provided by Kīhei-Wailea Rotary Club. Contact Pat Satenstein at 631-223-6307.