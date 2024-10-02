Maui visitor arrivals up a year after wildfires, but still not at pre-disaster levels

Kāʻanapali Beach was practically deserted on Aug. 22, 2023, two weeks after the devastating Maui wildfires. The Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism reports that Maui visitor arrivals were up significantly in August. PC: Brian Perry

Maui visitor arrivals were up almost 80% in August, compared with a year earlier, the month when the Maui wildfires struck Aug. 8-9. But visitor travel to the Valley Isle still lags behind what it was before the disaster, according to a monthly report by the Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.

Maui visitor arrivals this past August reached 204,596, up 79.8% from the 113,771 visitors in August 2023, the department reported. However, visitor arrivals in pre-COVID 2019 were 273,638, or 25.2% higher than last month.

Visitor spending increased to $366 million in August, compared to $242.3 million (plus 51.1%) in August 2023 and $404.7 million (minus 9.6%) in August 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 47,766 visitors in August 2024, compared to 28,927 visitors (plus 65.1%) in August 2023 and 64,553 visitors (minus 26%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of this year, there were 1,574,325 visitors to Maui compared to 1,907,527 visitors (minus 17.5%) in the first eight months of 2023 and 2,104,005 visitors (minus 25.2%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2024, total visitor spending was $3.52 billion, compared to $4.41 billion (minus 20.3%) in the first eight months of 2023 and $3.52 billion (no change) in the first eight months of 2019.

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Nāho‘opi‘i said: “The August 2024 visitor data demonstrates the resiliency of Hawai‘i’s people and communities. We are acutely focused on stabilizing our international markets and supporting Maui in its recovery as we encourage travelers to return and support local businesses statewide.”

Nāho‘opi‘i noted a “successful marketing activation in Los Angeles,” earlier this month that emphasized “that Maui and the rest of Hawai‘i are open and welcoming visitors.”

The event included Gov. Josh Green, Mayor Richard Bissen, other government officials and various Hawai‘i partners, he said. The initiative included a three-day experiential Aloha Market by Mana Up with Hawai‘i makers, artisans and cultural advisors, media interviews, live local broadcasts, trade appointments and a special mahalo engagement by the governor and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green with the LA Rams organization.

Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron Salā said: the August visitor statistics “highlight the continued challenges in our post-wildfire recovery, especially as compared to August 2022.”

“However, this data also underscores the powerful impact of our strategic initiatives in revitalizing Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry,” he said. “The success of our recent Los Angeles Market Activation demonstrates the critical role of targeted efforts in addressing market shifts and driving recovery.”

“Aloha Market LA embodies HVCB’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach Hawaiʻi’s communities,” Salā said. “By empowering Hawaiʻi’s entrepreneurs, especially those from Maui, we are showcasing the rich stories and craftmanship that make our islands so special while driving economic growth. The resilience of Maui’s people shines through in their products and their message — now is the ideal time to visit Maui and the Hawaiian Islands. This invitation from our community highlights the warmth, strength, and aloha that make Hawaiʻi an unforgettable destination.”