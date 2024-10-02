New Hawaiian Language apps launched: Revolutionary literacy tools from theʻAha Pūnana Leo

PC: Ka Hakalama app

Ka Hakalama app: language tool for keiki

ʻAha Pūnana Leo announced the release of their first iOS educational app, Ka Hakalama me Pākaʻa, a groundbreaking language tool designed to revolutionize the teaching and learning of the Hawaiian syllable chart. Released in February 2024, this app for the iPad assists keiki in mastering the 90 syllables of the Hakalama syllable chart and combines traditional storytelling, multisensory instruction and rigorous interactive games to create a comprehensive and effective learning experience.

The Hakalama has a rich history dating back to the 1800s when it was chanted in hālau-like schools. ʻAha Pūnana Leo aims to preserve this cultural heritage by bringing the Hakalama into the modern era. In a rare audio recording from a student workbook from 1981, Mrs. Mālia Craver recollected her experiences of reciting the Hakalama syllables when she was a child, highlighting the long-standing importance of this tool.

In the early 1980s, Pūnana Leo schools integrated the Hakalama chart into their curriculum, and later added the ʻokina and kahakō. This syllabary system, with only one sound per symbol, makes the Hakalama an ideal tool for learning the complexities of the Hawaiian language. By mastering the 90 syllables, Pūnana Leo keiki attain the ability to read and write any word in Hawaiian, setting them up for a lifetime of fluency.

Throughout the years, Pūnana Leo teachers have tirelessly experimented, refined, and perfected the Hakalama teaching method, giving Pūnana Leo keiki a significant cognitive advantage in literacy. Developed in conjunction with in-person multisensory instruction, rapid recall, and untimed exercises, the app is a powerful tool for mastering the Hakalama. The results speak for themselves as Pūnana Leo keiki can read Hawaiian words by syllables–a milestone achieved two to three years earlier than their English speaking counterparts.

This free app is available for the Apple iPad and Android tablets. Download via the App Store or Google Play.

Kīpaepae: Robust Hawaiian language learning tool for parents

With over 400 vocabulary words and illustrations, 700 practice sentences, 100 everyday phrases, multiple reading and listening comprehension exercises and over 20 read along books, ‘Aha Pūnana Leo’s Kīpaepae app was designed to be used as a supplement to in-person Hui Kīpaepae ‘ohana classes or as a standalone practice tool for any learner of ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i.

The app features mini-lessons, practice exercises and quizzes with personal stats tracking streaks and points earned along with a leaderboard for Pūnana Leo and community members. Choose a male or female voice to help you work through the practice exercises.

This app was created to provide Pūnana Leo parents with a strong foundation from which they can build upon to increase the possibility that ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i will become the primary language of communication within the ‘ohana over the course of their child’s K-12 Hawaiian Medium Education school career.

This free app is available for Apple devices only at this time. Download via the App Store. To learn more about ʻAha Pūnana Leo and its Hakalama and Kīpaepae apps, visit www.ahapunanaleo.org.