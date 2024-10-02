Project Empower receives $32,500 from California Rotary Clubs for Maui’s ʻOhana Hope Village

Maui’s ʻOhana Hope Village. PC: Project Empower by RevoluSun Solar

A west coast alliance of Rotary Clubs has donated $32,500 to Project Empower, a nonprofit organization formed in 2023 by Oʻahu-based RevoluSun Solar, to aid in building temporary housing solutions for those affected by the deadly wildfires in Maui last August.

The funds were raised by Rotary District 5280, which comprises 63 clubs across Los Angeles County, resulting from a combination of donations from clubs, individuals, and District 5280 funds. The donation will go towards the purchase and installation of energy storage solutions for the homes at ʻOhana Hope Village, the 88-unit housing development offering temporary housing for 300 displaced Lahaina residents.



















“The Rotary Clubs in Los Angeles County conduct an annual humanitarian trip to various parts of the world,” said Albert Hernandez, District Governor for Rotary District 5280. “This year, however, we turned our focus to support those within our own nation, specifically those affected by the wildfires in Maui. The loss of homes, family members and vital infrastructure deeply moved us, compelling us to take action.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to financial support, 50 Rotarians from District 5280 will visit ʻOhana Hope Village, currently in the final phase of its build, on Oct. 3 to serve alongside fellow Rotarians from Rotary Clubs of Hawaiʻi District 5000 to provide boots-on-the-ground recovery support.

“Rotarians are eagerly counting down the days until our trip. We are looking forward to bringing the people of Maui joy during this challenging time and we are dedicated to our mission of making a difference in their lives,” said Hernandez.

“The generosity and enthusiasm to offer aid from The Rotary Clubs, both near and far, continue to move and encourage me,” said John Cheever, Executive Director of ʻOhana Hope Village. “Although the public’s sense of urgency and awareness of the devastation that took place in Maui last year has begun to wane, there is still so much to do to rebuild and reinvigorate Lahaina and its surrounding communities. The work is not done and we are so thankful to Rotary Clubs District 5280 of California and District 5000 of Hawaiʻi, for their continued support.”



















ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The donation will boost the collective efforts of a group of entities to bring the 10-acre ʻOhana Hope Village to full fruition. Project Empower and its partners RevoluSun, Rising Sun Maui, and Independent Energy are working together to make the units welcoming and sustainable. The ʻOhana Hope Village project is spearheaded by the nonprofit Family Life Center with site planning and design by Maui architecture firm Hawaiʻi Off-Grid. The housing units will be powered by the sun, supported by top-of-the-line battery storage, and kept cool by climate control systems donated by the Daikin air conditioning company.

Founded in 2009, RevoluSun has installed over 109 megawatts of solar systems in Hawaiʻi and nationwide. Company leaders said providing relief to disasters like the 2023 Maui wildfires is a personal mission given their Hawaiʻi roots.

For more information about Project Empower and RevoluSun, visit www.revolusun.com.