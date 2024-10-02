The Shops at Wailea rolls out October entertainment lineup

File photo (2020). Courtesy of The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea has announced a lineup of live music, art and cultural celebrations taking place this month.

Every Wednesday in October, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., guests can enjoy performances by talented local musicians at the Lower-Level Performance Area. This includes Nevah Too Late (Oct. 2), Rama Camarillo (Oct. 9), Greg Dipiazza (Oct. 16), Joe Benedett (Oct. 23) and Arlie Asiu (Oct. 30).

Additional events include Jazz at The Shops by Mark Johnstone on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Art Night at The Shops, also on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

An event later this month will benefit the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. Part of its signature Ke Kani Hone O Wailea music series, the event on Friday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. features GRAMMY-nominated and Nā Hōkū Hanohano “Female Vocalist of the Year” awardee Natalie Ai Kamauu.