Maui News

Video: Lahaina fire caused by re-energization of broken electrical lines

October 2, 2024, 2:12 PM HST
Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura presented findings today of the ATFʻs investigative report into the cause and origin of last yearʻs deadly wildfires. The department received the Lahaina Fire Summary of Findings and Conclusions report from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives last week. The information was integrated into the Maui Fire Departmentʻs cause and origin report and was released to the public this afternoon during a press conference at the Kalana O Maui building in Wailuku. The press conference can be viewed in its entirety above.

The fire, which claimed 102 lives and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, originated at 6:34 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2023, off of Lahainaluna Road in unmaintained vegetation near utility pole 25. It was caused by sparks ejected from the re-energization of broken power lines above, according to fire officials. The report further states that the fire was rekindled by a severe wind event at approximately 2:52 p.m., marking the start of the afternoon phase of the fire.

Check back with Maui Now for a full recap of the MFD and ATF cause and origin findings.

2023 Maui Wildfire Reports:

