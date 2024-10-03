Condé Nast Traveler names Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi No. 1 resort in Hawaiʻi and Sensei Lānaʻi No. 4 Destination Spa in the US

Photo: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi. PC: courtesy

Condé Nast Traveler announced today the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards and Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi was awarded the No. 1 resort in Hawaiʻi while Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort was named No. 4 Destination Spa in the United States and No. 11 Destination Spa in the World.

Continuing the list of recognitions in this year’s awards, Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi was also recognized as No. 50 in the Top Resorts in the World.

Others making the Top Resorts in Hawaiʻi list included: (2) The Ritz Carlton O’ahu, Turtle Bay; (3) Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort; (4) Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort; (5) Fairmont Orchid Hawaiʻi; (6) Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea; (7) Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort; (8) Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection; (9) Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa; (10) Wailea Beach Resort — Marriott, Maui; (11) Fairmont Kea Lani; (12) Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa; (13) Montage Kapalua Bay; (14) Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences; (15) Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Autograph Collection; (16) Ko’a Kea Resort on Po’ipu Beach; (17) Four Seasons Resort Hualālai; (18) Hyatt Regency Waikiki Resort and Spa; (19) ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach; and (20) The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali.

Photo: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi. PC: courtesy

“We are honored to be recognized for the top spot in Hawaiʻi by Condé Nast Traveler readers. This award is a reflection of the unwavering commitment and aloha spirit of colleagues and we continually push ourselves to innovate and deliver heartfelt care,” said Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi General Manager Avi Phookan. “On Lānaʻi, our guests can discover an off-the-beaten-path experience that feels both timeless and refreshingly unexpected.”

Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort General Manager David Emig said, “The entire team is thrilled to be celebrated by the magazine’s readers. We are in esteemed company and believe our unique programming, highly trained guides and practitioners along with luxury hospitality allows guests to dive into a journey of self-discovery and well-being here at Sensei.”

Photo: Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort. PC: courtesy

The 2024 US Readers’ Choice Awards are voted on by its loyal audience. An estimated 575,048 Condé Nast Traveler readers shared their recent travel knowledge of the top hotels, cruises, countries, cities, resorts, trains, airlines, airports, spas, islands, luggage and ski resorts. The 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and celebrated in the November issue.