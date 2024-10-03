Credit Unions of Maui donate $300K to HomeAid Hawaiʻi’s Ka Laʻi Ola project

Check presentation. PC: The Credit Unions of Maui

The Credit Unions of Maui have announced a donation of $300,000 to HomeAid Hawaiʻi’s Ka Laʻi Ola project, a housing initiative aimed at providing stable and secure shelter for survivors of the Lahaina wildfires. The project aims to house up to 1,500 displaced residents over the next five years.

“This generous contribution from the Credit Unions of Maui will directly impact the lives of wildfire survivors by providing them with a stable and secure environment as they work towards rebuilding their future,” said Kimo Carvalho, executive director of HomeAid Hawaiʻi.

Ka Laʻi Ola will contain approximately 450 modular residential units, including a combination of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom homes that are fit for independent living; with full kitchens, bathrooms, and living areas on a 57-acre site, which will be leased for five years to the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) by the Hawaiʻi Housing & Finance Development Corporation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

After the five-year period, the land and its newly developed infrastructure will be committed to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, fast-tracking DHHL’s housing development for Native Hawaiians and beneficiaries by 17 years.

In addition to housing, Ka Laʻi Ola will provide property management and vital community services aimed at helping residents heal, recover, and rebuild their lives. The project will include disaster case managers, who will offer trauma-informed support, considering post-traumatic conditions, community trauma, and providing a clinical perspective on healing and recovery. Residents will have access to essential resources designed to ease their transition and help them regain stability.

Working closely with neighboring community leaders and temporary housing beneficiaries, the Ka Laʻi Ola project will co-design and plan community and amenity buildings, a resiliency center, wayfinding systems, landscaping, and other critical components to foster a sense of community and well-being. This collaborative approach will ensure that the development is both functional and responsive to the unique needs of those who have been affected by the fires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Lahaina wildfire devastated our community, and it is our duty to ensure that those affected have a safe place to call home,” said Gary Fukuroku, spokesperson for the Credit Unions of Maui. “We are proud to support HomeAid Hawaiʻi’s transformative Ka Laʻi Ola project and the long-term recovery efforts. This partnership represents a critical step in healing and rebuilding Maui’s future.”

The donation was made possible by a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Des Moines. “The Credit Unions of Maui extend their deepest gratitude to the FHLB for its generosity and unwavering support,” stated the Credit Unions of Maui in a press release.

For more information on how to support HomeAid Hawaiʻi’s ongoing relief efforts, visit www.homeaidhawaii.org. For more information about Ka La‘i Ola, visit www.kalaiola.org.