Maui News

National Drive Electric Week Fair at UH Maui College, Oct. 5

October 3, 2024, 2:00 PM HST
National Drive Electric Week Event on Maui. File 2022.

Drive Electric Hawaiʻi and the Hawaiʻi EV Association host a free National Drive Electric Week Fair at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Join electric vehicle enthusiasts, owners and industry leaders across the islands from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UHMC EV charging stations to celebrate National Drive Electric Week.

This free, public event offers a unique opportunity to test drive EV models, learn from experts and current owners about the benefits of electric transportation, and explore the latest EV technology.

With Hawaiʻi leading the nation in EV ownership per capita, this event highlights the environmental and cost-saving advantages of going electric while providing up-to-date information on incentives and rebates. 

