Maui News

Local bike shop donates 34 BMX bikes to Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center

October 4, 2024, 7:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PYCC youth members receive bikes at Maui Cyclery in Pāʻia on Saturday, Aug. 10. PC: PYCC Operations

Donnie Arnoult, owner of Maui Cyclery, a bike shop in Pāʻia, recently received a generous donation of 34 brand-new BMX bikes from Sovereignty Bike Company, a Kauaʻi-based business. Arnoult then decided to donate these bikes to members of the Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center (PYCC).

Throughout the summer, PYCC members participated in a raffle by submitting entries detailing why they needed a bike and how they would take care of it if they won. With guidance from Arnoult and his team, the youth assembled the BMX bikes themselves, learning valuable skills in the process. The raffle event took place at Maui Cyclery on Saturday, Aug. 10, where the bikes were distributed to the excited winners.

“This act of kindness not only provided the youth with new bikes but also fostered a sense of community and responsibility,” PYCC leaders said in an announcement. “It’s a reminder of the positive impact that local businesses and individuals can have when they come together to support the younger generation.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments