Local bike shop donates 34 BMX bikes to Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center

PYCC youth members receive bikes at Maui Cyclery in Pāʻia on Saturday, Aug. 10. PC: PYCC Operations

Donnie Arnoult, owner of Maui Cyclery, a bike shop in Pāʻia, recently received a generous donation of 34 brand-new BMX bikes from Sovereignty Bike Company, a Kauaʻi-based business. Arnoult then decided to donate these bikes to members of the Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center (PYCC).

Throughout the summer, PYCC members participated in a raffle by submitting entries detailing why they needed a bike and how they would take care of it if they won. With guidance from Arnoult and his team, the youth assembled the BMX bikes themselves, learning valuable skills in the process. The raffle event took place at Maui Cyclery on Saturday, Aug. 10, where the bikes were distributed to the excited winners.

“This act of kindness not only provided the youth with new bikes but also fostered a sense of community and responsibility,” PYCC leaders said in an announcement. “It’s a reminder of the positive impact that local businesses and individuals can have when they come together to support the younger generation.”