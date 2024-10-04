MACC presents new play ‘Nothing Micro About Micronesia’ on Oct. 26

“Nothing Micro About Micronesia” Photo credit: Greg Socito

A new theater piece from TeAda Productions and members of the Micronesian community is set to premiere at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in the McCoy Studio Theater on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

“Nothing Micro about Micronesia” is a coming of age story about two Micronesian boys who encounter an unlikely place after a series of conflicts between them. They must navigate between the directions from elders and the government systems who have had an impact on their current lives and states of being/belonging. Audiences become immersed in the island life in Micronesia as the characters face the rising tides of their transitioning ages, complicated family matters, new findings about the world and themselves, and uncertain futures.

The play is presented by TeAda Productions, a nomadic theater of color rooted in the stories of immigrants and refugees. The company is committed to healing and honoring the lives of the displaced, exploited and overlooked.

“Nothing Micro about Micronesia” is an expansion of TeAda’s current touring show, “Masters of the Currents,” which was performed at the MACC in 2018. It was created by Leilani Chan & Ova Saopeng, with cultural navigator Innocenta Sound-Kikku and contributions from numerous multi-generational Micronesian community members in Hawaiʻi. It came about as a result of “Masters of Currents’” successful international tours and community engagement activities.

Like “Masters of the Currents,” this new work combines community based story collection and social justice practices with devised ensemble techniques to create a theatrical performance built with the involvement of the Micronesian community. The play will also be performed for an invited audience of Maui students during their visit.

Tickets are $25 plus applicable fees and are available online only at MauiArts.org. Tickets for kids 12 and under are half price and there will be UHMC student rush tickets available day of show at the MACC Box Office w/valid ID. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but for ticketing inquiries only, patrons may email at boxoffice@MauiArts.org.

This presentation of “Nothing Micro about Micronesia” is supported by the County of Maui, Office of Economic Development and in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.