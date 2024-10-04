Maui Surf Forecast for October 05, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:53 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:46 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:47 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Short period northerly swells will keep surf small along north facing shores this weekend. A short lived small, short to medium period northeast swell is expected late Saturday through Sunday afternoon which will give east facing shores a slight bump on Sunday. Expect the arrival of a moderate long period north- northwest swell as early as Sunday and likely peaking next Monday, below advisory levels for north facing shores. This swell could linger through the middle of next week as it slowly fades.

Very little in the way of southern swell expected through Saturday morning. A moderate, long period south swell is forecast to slowly fill in Saturday, peak Sunday and hold into Monday then gradually decline through the middle of next week. This swell may boost surf along south facing shores to near advisory levels during its peak.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.