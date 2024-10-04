Nonprofits encouraged to post volunteer opportunities online at Maui County Volunteer Center

HandsOn Maui, the County of Maui Volunteer Center, is encouraging nonprofit organizations and volunteer coordinators in Maui County to use its online platform to post volunteer opportunities.

The platform is designed to provide nonprofits with a way to reach individuals who want to contribute their time and talents. Over the past year, the HandsOn Maui website has received more than 50,000 views from community members and visitors looking for ways to give back.

With volunteerism continuing to be vital to the success of nonprofit initiatives, organizations can make their volunteer needs known, whether seeking help for a one-day event, ongoing support or specialized skills.

Over the past year, the HandsOn Maui platform has connected volunteers with nonprofits through promoting the opportunities in its monthly Volunteer HotSheet email and on social media.

Volunteers have supported projects including environmental conservation, social services, animal welfare and education. Hundreds of volunteer opportunities were posted in 2023.

The website can be reached by going to https://www.mauicounty.gov/humanconcerns and clicking on Volunteer Center.