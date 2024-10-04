OHA announces two executive team appointments

Elena Farden (left) and Poni Askew (right). PC: courtesy OHA

Elena Farden and Poni Askew have been appointed to the executive team of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, the agency announced today.

Farden began her new role as senior director of strategy and implementation on Oct. 1. She will be responsible for leading the organization in setting and implementing the agency’s strategic directions under its strategic plan, according to OHA. Those directions guide and focus OHA’s work in the areas of education, health, housing and economics.

Farden will lead the newly created Strategy and Implementation team, which includes the director of Education and Culture-Based Learning; the director of ‘Ōiwi Well-Being and ʻĀina Momona; the director of Housing, Infrastructure, and Sustainability; and the director of Economic and Business Resilience.

“I am deeply honored and excited to step into this new role with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs,” Farden said. “My journey in Native Hawaiian education policy and advocacy has always centered around strengthening our communities, empowering our people, and fostering our connection to our ʻāina and culture. Working together with this newly created team allows us to lean in collaboratively on the critical pillars of education, ʻŌiwi wellbeing, housing, sustainability, and economic resilience. By integrating these vital areas, we will create pathways for a thriving future for our lāhui.”

For the last five years, Farden has served as the executive director of the Native Hawaiian Education Council. She is a former education and community manager with Elemental Excelerator, and a former strategic analyst with Kamehameha Schools. Farden has a Master’s Degree in business administration and is pursuing her doctorate in education, both from Chaminade University. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in telecommunications from Pepperdine University.

As the director of Economic and Business Resilience, Askew will be responsible for advancing policies, programs and practices that strengthen and enhance the economic development and financial empowerment of the lāhui, ensuring that Native Hawaiians progress toward a state of economic stability. She began her new role on Sept. 16.

Askew had served since 2022 as the executive director and chief executive officer of the Cultivate Hawaiʻi Workforce Development Collaborative, a work-based learning collaborative creating access and opportunities for Hawaiʻi’s students to excel in today’s workforce. She is the chief executive officer and founder of Hawaiian Vinegar & Spice Company and is a former chief executive officer and founder of Street Grindz.

Askew is an alumna of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, where she focused on ōlelo Hawaiʻi and Hawaiian studies. She has also completed extensive professional development in business and product development and community development.

“I’m honored to join OHA where I can help create opportunities that support the growth and resilience of our Hawaiian communities. I look forward to working together to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s economy in ways that reflect our values and vision for the future,” Askew said.

“We are excited to welcome such experienced leaders like Elena and Poni to our executive team,” said OHA Ka Pouhana and Chief Executive Officer Stacy Kealohalani Ferreira. “Bringing on these dedicated professionals strengthens our capacity to serve our lāhui, and we look forward to the positive impact they will have on our organization, particularly in aligning our work toward the goals and objectives of our strategic plan.”