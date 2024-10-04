Service organization in West Maui inducts new member

Lorrie Betsill Nielsen (R), was inducted as the 38th member of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. Pictured with her are Albert Hernandez District Governor of Rotary D5280 and Lorrie’s sponsor, Nancy Montoya.

During a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, Lorrie Betsill Neilson officially became a member of the club. Her sponsorship came from fellow member Nancy Montoya. The induction ceremony was officiated by Albert Hernandez, a distinguished guest and the District Governor of Rotary D5280, which encompasses more than 2,000 members across the Los Angeles region.

Betsill Nielson is a dedicated resident of Lahaina, Maui, where she has made her home since October 2008. In 2009, she crossed paths with her future husband, Russell, and embraced her role as a bonus mom to Ashley, 21, and Cole, 25, with the joy of welcoming Dani Grace, 9, a few years later. Together with Russell, Betsill Nielson thrived in the Hawaiʻi Weddings & Events Industry for more than 10 years, organizing weddings and large-scale events across the islands, from the Big Island to Maui, Lānaʻi, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi.

Currently, Betsill Nielson is an active and committed member of the West Maui community and a passionate entrepreneur focused on revitalizing the local small business economy. Additionally, she serves on the board of directors for Alohagape Aina, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and empowering the Maui communities. In her leisure time, Lorrie enjoys surfing, walking her dog Mana, traveling with her family, and dedicating time to her studies as she pursues a master’s degree in political science at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She champions authenticity, believes in the importance of giving back, and enthusiastically shares her mantra: “the rising tide lifts all boats.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meetings, upcoming speakers and opportunities to volunteer visit the club website at: https://www.rotarycluboflahainasunset.org.