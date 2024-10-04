The Shops at Wailea hosts ‘Keiki Halloween’ celebration on Sunday, Oct. 27

File (2023): The Shops at Wailea second-place ‘ohana in its 2023 costume contest. PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea is welcoming families for an afternoon of spooky fun at its “Keiki Halloween” event on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 3 to 7 p.m.

The celebration offers an array of activities for children of all ages, including a costume contest, balloon animals, a magic show and center-wide trick-or-treating at participating merchants.

The festivities kick off with event registration from 3 to 4:30 p.m., available on-site or in advance via Eventbrite. Families are encouraged to register early to secure their place in the costume contest, scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Online registration is recommended.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participants can showcase their creative costumes in various categories, including ages 0-2, 3-5, 6-10, ‘ohana (family), and even a special category for pets. Only one category is permitted for each costume. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place in each category, with the grand prize winner receiving two round-trip tickets courtesy of Alaska Airlines, valid for any destination they serve.

Brenton Keith & His Bag O’ Tricks will perform an entertaining magic show from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Lower Valley Performance Area. Keiki can also enjoy balloon animals from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Middle Valley, in front of Rip Curl.

Guests are invited to trick-or-treat throughout The Shops from 3 to 7 p.m. Participating merchants with Halloween-themed balloons will welcome keiki to explore the center in their costumes and collect treats along the way.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Keiki Halloween is one of our most cherished events, bringing families together in the spirit of fun and community,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property management of The Festival Companies, the management and leasing company for The Shops at Wailea. “We look forward to seeing the creative costumes and joyful smiles as we celebrate this festive season.”

Event poster. PC: The Shops at Wailea

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.