Vendors announced for the 2024 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival

The 11th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival will be held at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 1-2, 2024. PC: (2023) Maui Chamber of Commerce

The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival returns for its 11th year on Nov. 1 and 2 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, continuing its tradition of celebrating local craftsmanship, culture and community. This year’s event will feature a curated selection of products from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.



With a rigorous selection process, the festival committee has chosen more than 140 vendors and food trucks that reflect the rich diversity, talent and creativity of Maui County. From skilled artisans and innovative entrepreneurs to dedicated manufacturers, these vendors offer unique finds and exceptional craftsmanship. The festival will also feature live music, fashion shows, and interactive experiences for all ages.



“The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival has become a vital platform for connecting our local makers with new buyers, distributors, and consumers, and we are excited to continue this tradition with our eleventh year,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “Over the past decade, we’ve welcomed more than 3,500 wholesale buyers and nearly 95,000 retail shoppers, offering a unique opportunity for our community to unite, support local businesses, and discover products that enhance their retail and distribution channels.”

The 11th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival vendors include:

A Maui Day Original Handbags

‘Alohi Images Maui

808 Laser Creations

Advance Wildlife Education LLC

AIMEEVDESIGNS

Akalei Designs

Aloha Aina Adaptogenics

Aloha Heals Hawaiian Botanical Skincare

Aloha Tropicandles

ALOHABRITE

ARK CERAMICS

Art By Tioni

Artful Scents

B. Miyo Art LLC

BDC Designs

Bee Nourished

bitty bambu

Blue Moon Isle

Burke & Burke Handmade Fine Jewelry

Cecilia Chenault Art

Coconoats LLC

Coconut Cowgirl LLC

Convyk

COOL BLUE MAUI

CYMZ_SWEET_KRE8TIONZ LLC

Cyn Tia Designs

Da Beehive

Daniel Sullivan Photography

DiGiacomo Fine Art

ENDLESS TROPICAL

Enrico Arts

FAM HAWAII

Goddess Glow LLC

Green Eyed Art

Haiku Apothecary

HALEAKALA CREAMERY

Haleakala Supah Shots

Handmade by Heather

Hapa Maui Designs

Happy Galo Creates

Hawaiian Sweets Company

Hex Press Maui

HI Spice LLC

Hinu Rise LLC

HiwaHiwa Inspirationz

Hula Cookies & Ice Cream

humBOWbarks Pet Wear

Jewelry by the Ocean & Tanzan Designs

JKF Crochet

Kahele Maui LLC

Kaila Hula Supply

Kama Lei Design

KANILEHUA ENTERPRISES LLC

Kapahikaua

Kapua U’i Jewelry

Kimo The Flying Octopus

Koko Val Hawaii

KOOKIES Maui, LLC

Kukuna Creations

Kula Crafts and Flowers

Kula Essentials

Kula Herbs Excellent Soap

Kūlua

Ladini Hawaii

Lako Kula Design

Let’s Go, Kiddo!

Liana Lola

Linomelia

Lokelani Essentials

Luchia Fine Jewelry

Makakulima LLC

Malia and Company

Malia’s Hula Angels

Matsumoto Studio

Maui Bone Broth Company

Maui Brewing Co.

Maui Chili Chili Oil

Maui Coffee Roasters

Maui Excellent

Maui Food Innovation Center UH Maui College

Maui Fruit Jewels

Maui Haliʻa by Kristina Mekdeci

Maui Island JEM

Maui Island Love

Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate

Maui Metal Art

Maui Mix Food and Drink Co

Maui Nord Farm Company LLC

Maui Pineapple Store/Maui Gold

MAUI STAGING GROUP INC

Mise Kimono

MOKU PUA

Moloka’i Lauhala

Mu’u House

NA KOA BRAND LLC

Navea Maui

Ninja Sketch

Nui ke ALOHA ma Maui

OCEAN JAZZ MAUI

‘Opihi Maui

Oneloa Maui

Paint Aloha

Palaelae Collective

Palapala Designs

Paradise Now

Polipoli Farms

Rebecca Krannichfeld Art

Rosebuds

Rowdy outdoors

Sabado Art Hawaii

Sailbags Maui

sarcreate

Selwyn Ceramics

Shaka Apparel

Shaka Pops

She Wood Go

Skelefin Studios

Sparrow Seas

Spencer Baby

Surfing Goat Dairy

TBM Creations LLC

Teak & Taro, LLC

Te Hotu Mana Creations LLC

The Fibersmith

The Maui Cookie Lady

To Be Organics

Treehouse Designs

Uniquely Hawaiian

VITALITEA HAWAII

Wailea Notes LLC

Water Element Creations

Whitmore Artist

Zatara Market

To learn more about the selected vendors and the 11th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival, visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com. Tickets for Friday, Nov. 1 will be available soon at MauiArts.org.

The 2024 event is supported by its Title Sponsor Hawaiian Airlines; Food Court Sponsor Pasha Hawaii; Media Sponsors H Hawaii Media, KAOI Radio Group, Maui No Ka Oi Magazine, and Pacific Media Group; Advocate Sponsors Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, HMSA, Maui Grown Remedies, and Maui Printing Company; Supporter Sponsors American Savings Bank, Maui County Federal Credit Union, Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, and Young Brothers; and Contributor Sponsors Dorvin D. Leis Company, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiian Electric Company, and Matson.