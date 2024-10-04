Vendors announced for the 2024 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival
The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival returns for its 11th year on Nov. 1 and 2 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, continuing its tradition of celebrating local craftsmanship, culture and community. This year’s event will feature a curated selection of products from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.
With a rigorous selection process, the festival committee has chosen more than 140 vendors and food trucks that reflect the rich diversity, talent and creativity of Maui County. From skilled artisans and innovative entrepreneurs to dedicated manufacturers, these vendors offer unique finds and exceptional craftsmanship. The festival will also feature live music, fashion shows, and interactive experiences for all ages.
“The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival has become a vital platform for connecting our local makers with new buyers, distributors, and consumers, and we are excited to continue this tradition with our eleventh year,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “Over the past decade, we’ve welcomed more than 3,500 wholesale buyers and nearly 95,000 retail shoppers, offering a unique opportunity for our community to unite, support local businesses, and discover products that enhance their retail and distribution channels.”
The 11th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival vendors include:
- A Maui Day Original Handbags
- ‘Alohi Images Maui
- 808 Laser Creations
- Advance Wildlife Education LLC
- AIMEEVDESIGNS
- Akalei Designs
- Aloha Aina Adaptogenics
- Aloha Heals Hawaiian Botanical Skincare
- Aloha Tropicandles
- ALOHABRITE
- ARK CERAMICS
- Art By Tioni
- Artful Scents
- B. Miyo Art LLC
- BDC Designs
- Bee Nourished
- bitty bambu
- Blue Moon Isle
- Burke & Burke Handmade Fine Jewelry
- Cecilia Chenault Art
- Coconoats LLC
- Coconut Cowgirl LLC
- Convyk
- COOL BLUE MAUI
- CYMZ_SWEET_KRE8TIONZ LLC
- Cyn Tia Designs
- Da Beehive
- Daniel Sullivan Photography
- DiGiacomo Fine Art
- ENDLESS TROPICAL
- Enrico Arts
- FAM HAWAII
- Goddess Glow LLC
- Green Eyed Art
- Haiku Apothecary
- HALEAKALA CREAMERY
- Haleakala Supah Shots
- Handmade by Heather
- Hapa Maui Designs
- Happy Galo Creates
- Hawaiian Sweets Company
- Hex Press Maui
- HI Spice LLC
- Hinu Rise LLC
- HiwaHiwa Inspirationz
- Hula Cookies & Ice Cream
- humBOWbarks Pet Wear
- Jewelry by the Ocean & Tanzan Designs
- JKF Crochet
- Kahele Maui LLC
- Kaila Hula Supply
- Kama Lei Design
- KANILEHUA ENTERPRISES LLC
- Kapahikaua
- Kapua U’i Jewelry
- Kimo The Flying Octopus
- Koko Val Hawaii
- KOOKIES Maui, LLC
- Kukuna Creations
- Kula Crafts and Flowers
- Kula Essentials
- Kula Herbs Excellent Soap
- Kūlua
- Ladini Hawaii
- Lako Kula Design
- Let’s Go, Kiddo!
- Liana Lola
- Linomelia
- Lokelani Essentials
- Luchia Fine Jewelry
- Makakulima LLC
- Malia and Company
- Malia’s Hula Angels
- Matsumoto Studio
- Maui Bone Broth Company
- Maui Brewing Co.
- Maui Chili Chili Oil
- Maui Coffee Roasters
- Maui Excellent
- Maui Food Innovation Center UH Maui College
- Maui Fruit Jewels
- Maui Haliʻa by Kristina Mekdeci
- Maui Island JEM
- Maui Island Love
- Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate
- Maui Metal Art
- Maui Mix Food and Drink Co
- Maui Nord Farm Company LLC
- Maui Pineapple Store/Maui Gold
- MAUI STAGING GROUP INC
- Mise Kimono
- MOKU PUA
- Moloka’i Lauhala
- Mu’u House
- NA KOA BRAND LLC
- Navea Maui
- Ninja Sketch
- Nui ke ALOHA ma Maui
- OCEAN JAZZ MAUI
- ‘Opihi Maui
- Oneloa Maui
- Paint Aloha
- Palaelae Collective
- Palapala Designs
- Paradise Now
- Polipoli Farms
- Rebecca Krannichfeld Art
- Rosebuds
- Rowdy outdoors
- Sabado Art Hawaii
- Sailbags Maui
- sarcreate
- Selwyn Ceramics
- Shaka Apparel
- Shaka Pops
- She Wood Go
- Skelefin Studios
- Sparrow Seas
- Spencer Baby
- Surfing Goat Dairy
- TBM Creations LLC
- Teak & Taro, LLC
- Te Hotu Mana Creations LLC
- The Fibersmith
- The Maui Cookie Lady
- To Be Organics
- Treehouse Designs
- Uniquely Hawaiian
- VITALITEA HAWAII
- Wailea Notes LLC
- Water Element Creations
- Whitmore Artist
- Zatara Market
To learn more about the selected vendors and the 11th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival, visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com. Tickets for Friday, Nov. 1 will be available soon at MauiArts.org.
The 2024 event is supported by its Title Sponsor Hawaiian Airlines; Food Court Sponsor Pasha Hawaii; Media Sponsors H Hawaii Media, KAOI Radio Group, Maui No Ka Oi Magazine, and Pacific Media Group; Advocate Sponsors Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, HMSA, Maui Grown Remedies, and Maui Printing Company; Supporter Sponsors American Savings Bank, Maui County Federal Credit Union, Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, and Young Brothers; and Contributor Sponsors Dorvin D. Leis Company, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiian Electric Company, and Matson.