45 volunteers arrive on Maui for humanitarian service trip

Rotarians arrive on Maui for a five-day humanitarian service trip. PC: courtesy.

Forty-five members from the Rotary District 5280, representing various clubs in the Los Angeles, Calif. area, arrived on Maui for a five-day humanitarian service trip from Oct. 2-6, 2024. The focus of the trip is to provide helping hands for Maui fire relief projects sponsored by the service organization.

Volunteers will be providing sweat equity for projects along with members of the Maui Rotary clubs. Sites include ʻOhana Hope Village, the Puʻuhonua o Nēnē shelter, the Lahaina Boys and Girls Club, a memorial along the Lahaina Bypass, Lahainaluna High School, Ka Laʻi Ola temporary housing development and the temporary site of Kamehameha III Elementary School.

These work projects were arranged by Al Weiland and Wendy Hornack, the assistant governors of the nine Maui Rotary clubs.