Coast Guard medevacs two men from cruise ship in Hawaiian waters
The US Coast Guard hoisted onto a helicopter two ailing men from a cruise ship 50 miles off Cape Kumukahi, Hawaiʻi, on Saturday.
Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call at 6 p.m. Friday from personnel aboard the Crown Princess, a Princess Cruises ship, requesting medevacs for a 70-year-old man experiencing heart attack-like symptoms and an 86-year-old man experiencing internal bleeding, the Coast Guard reported. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac for both patients.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rendezvoused with the Crown Princess about 50 miles offshore Cape Kumukahi.
The air crew hoisted the 70-year-old man and transported him to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition. A second Coast Guard aircrew then hoisted the 86-year-old patient and took him to Hilo hospital in stable condition.