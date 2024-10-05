Coast Guard medevacs two men from cruise ship in Hawaiian waters

A US Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists aboard an ailing man from the Crown Princess, a Princess Cruises ship, 50 miles off Cape Kumukahi on Saturday. PC: US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard hoisted onto a helicopter two ailing men from a cruise ship 50 miles off Cape Kumukahi, Hawaiʻi, on Saturday.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call at 6 p.m. Friday from personnel aboard the Crown Princess, a Princess Cruises ship, requesting medevacs for a 70-year-old man experiencing heart attack-like symptoms and an 86-year-old man experiencing internal bleeding, the Coast Guard reported. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac for both patients.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rendezvoused with the Crown Princess about 50 miles offshore Cape Kumukahi.

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point responds to a medical emergency at sea on Saturday. PC: US Coast Guard

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The air crew hoisted the 70-year-old man and transported him to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition. A second Coast Guard aircrew then hoisted the 86-year-old patient and took him to Hilo hospital in stable condition.