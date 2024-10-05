County announces amended sewer service status for West Maui lots

Sewer service status was recently amended for several properties in West Maui, making service active for several lots near Kopili St. and Puiki Place, as well as one lot near the Kuhua St. and Lahainaluna Road intersection.

The update from “red” to “green” for these lots became effective on Oct. 3, 2024.

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Wastewater Reclamation Division made the announcement, which was shared during updates by department director Shayne Agawa during the Oct. 9 weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update meeting in Lahaina.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Some wastewater infrastructure was damaged during the fires, which cut off wastewater service for many properties in fire-impacted areas. To determine if wastewater service for a specific home or business is impacted, visit https://mauirecovers.org/wastewater and type the address in the search bar on the County of Maui Sewer Service Status interactive map.

DEM anticipates continuing to amend areas in Lahaina impacted by the August 2023 wildfires in coming weeks and months. For questions regarding sewer status, call the Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808-270-7417.