Heavy lifts: German Bionic exoskeletons introduced in Hawaiʻi with Servco Pacific partnership

Servco Pacific is partnering with global robotics company German Bionic to introduce smart, robotic exoskeletons to customers in Hawaiʻi. The exoskeletons reduce fatigue and improve mobility, empowering workers to better perform physically demanding tasks in industrial and healthcare environments. Servco will host demonstrations of the exoskeletons Wednesday at the PBX trade show at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.

German Bionic, a leading global robotics company with offices in Boston, Berlin and Tokyo, is partnering with Servco Pacific Inc. to introduce Apogee and Apogee+ smart, robotic exoskeletons to customers in Hawaiʻi.

“The German Bionic Apogee exoskeletons empower workers to better perform physically demanding tasks — such as lifting, bending and repetitive movements — while minimizing the risk of musculoskeletal injuries and fatigue-related accidents,” according to an announcement.

The technology was developed with advanced biomechanical engineering and cutting-edge materials. The German Bionic exoskeletons deliver up to 80 pounds of support per lifting movement, provide active walking assistance to reduce fatigue and improve mobility and incorporate the AI-driven Smart Safety Companion.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The exoskeleton line-up consists of the Apogee for deployment in industrial environments such as logistics, construction and manufacturing, and the Apogee+, specifically designed for patient mobilization and physical tasks in nursing and other healthcare environments,” the announcement says. “The smart, fully connected devices seamlessly integrate into existing workflows, delivering immediate benefits to users and organizations alike.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Servco to deliver our Apogee exoskeletons to the Hawaiʻi market,” said Armin G. Schmidt, chief executive officer and founder of German Bionic. “This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to revolutionizing workplace safety and mobility through pioneering smart wearables, which already have a tremendous impact on physically demanding jobs and the future of work in general.”

“This partnership between German Bionic and Servco underscores a shared commitment to innovation, excellence and the well-being of industrial workers,” the announcement says. “Servco will leverage its deep knowledge and reach within the distribution industry to introduce the Apogee exoskeleton to customers throughout the Hawaiʻi market. Together, the companies are elevating the standards for safety, efficiency and performance across industries.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’re excited to partner with German Bionic to bring their exoskeletons to team members and businesses that need it,” said Thor Toma, senior Vice President of Projects and New Initiatives at Servco Pacific Inc. “This collaboration is more than just a product; it embraces cutting-edge human augmentation technology to enhance the safety and well-being of manual workers, while boosting efficiency and productivity. It is the next frontier for human-centric mobility technologies.”

Servco will be hosting demonstrations of the Apogee and Apogee+ at the PBX trade show Wednesday at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center on Oʻahu. For more information about German Bionic and the Apogee and Apogee+ e-exoskeletons, visit Servco’s website, or contact sales representative Carsen Chun at exoskeletonsales@servco.com and 808-564-1625.