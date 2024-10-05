Hōkūleʻa’s next stop is Mānele on Lānaʻi

Photo: Hōkūleʻa during its sail to Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society

Hōkūleʻa is currently in Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi as part of the Statewide Pae ʻĀina Sail. For the last three days, the crew has been welcoming school groups and the general public on board to learn about Hōkūle‘a, traditional voyaging and Polynesian Voyaging Society’s mission to inspire the next generation to care for the earth. Dockside canoe tours will continue through this Saturday.

Weather-permitting, Hōkūleʻa is scheduled to depart Kaunakakai on Sunday and head to Lānaʻi where the voyaging canoe is expected to be welcomed at Hulapōeo that afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. A series of public events has been scheduled:

Mānele Public Events – Oct. 6-12

Hōkūleʻa Arrival and Greeting, Mānele Harbor Sunday, Oct 6., 4 p.m. ETA (weather-permitting)

Dockside Canoe Tours at Mānele Harbor Mon – Fri (Oct. 7-11), 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Observatory Event and Hōkūleʻa Crew Presentation at Kilo Hōkū Observatory Monday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

“Learn What it Takes to be a Crew Member,” Mānele Harbor Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6-7 p.m.

Stargazing with Hōkūleʻa Crew, Hulupoʻe Beach Thursday, Oct. 10, 7-8 p.m.



Weather-permitting, Hōkūleʻa will stay in Mānele Harbor until Saturday, Oct. 12 when the canoe is scheduled to depart for Māʻalaea, Maui.

The Pae ʻĀina sail is part of Hōkūleʻa’s larger mission to sail around the Hawaiian Islands, engaging communities in cultural and educational experiences and exchanges focused on mālama honua (caring for our island Earth). Each stop allows students and the general public alike to connect with the legacy of exploration, environmental stewardship, and aloha ʻāina that Hōkūleʻa embodies. Kaunakakai is the fifth stop on the Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail.

For the latest updates on the Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail, visit hokulea.com. The seven-month voyage around the Hawaiian Islands will cover 3,000 miles, stopping at 31 ports and reaching 34 communities, before Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia resume the Moananuiākea Circumnavigation of the Pacific in March 2025. The Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail is lifted by the generous support of Hawaiian Airlines and DAWSON.