List: 2024 Halloween activities on Maui

File: Halloween 2019. PC: Bryan Berkowitz / Lahaina Town Action Committee.

Looking for Halloween events on Maui? Here’s a list of fun activities from cruises and concerts to kid-friendly festivities and pumpkin patches. Find the perfect way to celebrate this spooky season.

Boos & Brews Halloween Cruise (Oct. 25-26, Oct. 31, Nov. 1)

Join PacWhale Eco-Adventures for Halloween fun with their Boos & Brews Halloween Cruise, running Oct. 25, 26 and Nov. 1. Enjoy live DJ music, a costume contest with a grand prize, complimentary cocktails made with local products, and appetizers. Also, on Halloween night (Oct. 31), there’s a special cruise featuring live music by Marty Dread: “Night of the Living Dread!”

Tickets for the Boos & Brews Halloween Cruise and “Night of the Living Dread” are available at pacwhale.com/ecotours/maui-holiday-cruises/.

Halloween Kids’ Night with PWF Education (Oct. 25)

Want a fun night for your kids while you are out enjoying Halloween activities? Pacific Whale Foundation is offering a special keiki night for kids ages 7-12 on Oct. 25, 4 to 8:30 p.m.

The night’s theme is “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” and includes hands-on science lessons, team-building games, expressive crafts, and ends with a pizza party and a movie.

The price is $75 with the Boos & Brews cruise or $100 without. Tickets for Halloween Kids’ Night with PWF Education are available HERE or at checkout for the Boos & Brews cruise.

Learn more and book at pacwhale.com.

Hyatt Regency’s Haunted House (Oct. 25-26, Oct. 28-29, Oct. 31)

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort invites the public to its Haunted House. Participants will experience spooky surprises at every corner. Costumes are encouraged for a fully immersive experience. All proceeds from the Haunted House will be donated to the Maui Visitor Industry Annual Charity Walk fundraiser.

Participants can enter the Haunted House in the “forbidden” underground basement near Japengo. It will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28-29, and from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 25-26 and 31.

Cost of admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12. Cash only at the door.

Kanekoa’s Dead Halloween: A Grateful Dead Tribute (Oct. 26)

File (2023): Kanekoa

South Maui Gardens will host Hawaiian jam-rock band Kanekoa, as they play a tribute concert to the Grateful Dead on Saturday, Oct. 26. Doors open at 5 p.m. The show runs from 6 p.m. to approximately 8 p.m.

Dubbed “The Hawaiian Grateful Dead” by Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzman, Kanekoa is bringing an evening of good vibes and live music to the South Maui Gardens. Grab tickets for $25 presale or $30 at the door.

Their set includes jams from the Grateful Dead’s entire catalog including songs “Bertha”, “Eyes of the World”, and “Franklin’s Tower” just to name a few. Kanekoa will also be sprinkling in some of their original music throughout sets — songs they think the Dead would enjoy.

Maui Mall Halloween Boo Bash (Oct. 26)

Stop by the Maui Mall, as it presents a Halloween Boo Bash on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. Trick-or-treat at participating merchant locations, enjoy spooky Halloween music and have a fang-tastic time checking out everyone’s creative Halloween costumes during the keiki and ʻohana costume contest.

Imua Keiki Halloween Festival (Oct. 26)

File (2022): Keiki of all ages attend a past year’s Keiki Halloween Festival presented by Imua Family Services. Courtesy photo

Imua Family Services is hosting a Keiki Halloween Festival at the Imua Discovery Gardens on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The festival includes activities such as live children’s music, trick-or-treating with businesses and non-profit partners, a play area, a keiki costume contest and lots of delicous food from local vendors.

Check back at https://discoverimua.com/halloween/ to register for the event. For more info, email events@discoverimua.com.

The Shops At Wailea Keiki Halloween (Oct. 27)

Event poster. PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea welcomes families for a delightful afternoon of spooky fun at its “Keiki Halloween” event on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m.

This enchanting celebration offers an array of activities for children of all ages, including a costume contest, balloon animals, a magic show and center-wide trick-or-treating at participating merchants.

The festivities kick off with event registration from 3 to 4:30 p.m., available on-site or in advance via Eventbrite (link here).

Kā’anapali’s Family Fun Halloween Bash (Oct. 31)

The Kā’anapali Beach Resort Association is hosting “Kā’anapali’s Family Fun Halloween Bash” on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Whalers Village.

Enjoy a live DJ and entertainment, games, face painting, trick or treat station, photo booth and more. Free two-hour parking validation is available.

Volunteers are being requested to assist with greeting guests, running trick-or-treat stations, and event setup. Sign up here: Halloween Volunteer Sign Up.

To end the night, the public is invited to the Hyatt’s Haunted Village and outdoor scary movie starting at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort.

Bonus: Kula Country Farms Pumpkin Patch

File photo (2015): Kula Country Farms pumpkin patch

Kula Country Farms’ Pumpkin Patch is open every day for the month of October, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

They grow all kinds of pumpkins, from green, pink, yellow, flat, round, bumpy, giant, wee tiny ones, and of course the orange ones. Decorative gourds, sunflowers, and squashes of all kinds for cooking. They also have a huge selection of carving kits and holiday items for sale.

The farm stand will be open everyday and will be stocked with lots of cooking pumpkins, mini pumpkins, squashes, and fresh strawberries, farm fresh produce, flowers, succulent pumpkins, plants, and holiday gifts.

The farm recommends people visit on weekday mornings to beat the crowds. The entry fee is $5 per person. Ages 3 and under are free. Admission includes all areas of the patch, children’s garden, photo opportunities, and the farm stand.