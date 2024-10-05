Maui police seek help in locating 74-year-old Wailuku woman

Althea Woodson, 74, of Wailuku. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Althea Woodson, 74, of Wailuku.

Woodson was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 5, by an acquaintance after she was discovered to have left her residence without notifying anyone. She was last seen coming home around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. However, when acquaintances checked on her around 10 p.m., they discovered she had left the residence. Woodson does not have a cell phone or vehicle.

She is stands 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has black/grey hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what she was wearing when she left the residence.

Anyone with information about Woodson’s location is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. In case of an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report No. 24-029093.