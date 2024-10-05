Pro golfer Patton Kizzire qualifies for The Sentry, Jan. 2-5 at Kapalua’s Plantation Course

More professional golfers are qualifying and getting ready to tee-off for The Sentry in early January at the Kapalua Plantation Course. File photo by Wendy Osher

With his victory at the Procore Championship, Patton Kizzire became the most recent player to qualify for The Sentry, and 21 of the 24 Presidents Cup team members are currently qualified for the PGA TOUR’s annual trip to Maui. The Sentry returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5, 2025.

Kizzire defeated David Lipsky to earn his third career TOUR victory at the Procore Championship, which snapped a winless drought of six years, eight months and one day (176 starts). The 38-year-old’s five-stroke victory marked the largest winning margin in tournament history, and largest on TOUR since Davis Riley won the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge by five shots over Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler. With the title, Kizzire qualified for his third trip to The Sentry, where he finished tied for 15th place in 2018 and tied for eighth place in 2019.

BMW Championship winner Keegan Bradley earned the clinching point for the US Team at the 2024 Presidents Cup, defeating Si Woo Kim in Singles, 1-up.

Of the 24 Presidents Cup team members, six have qualified for The Sentry by virtue of their victories (Bradley, Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Taylor Pendrith, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler), while 15 players (Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, and Sahith Theegala) qualified after finishing in the top 50 of the FedExCup Playoffs Points and Eligibility List.

Seven opportunities remain for players to qualify for The 2025 Sentry. Upcoming tournaments include: Sanderson Farms Championship, Black Desert Championship, Shriners Children’s Open, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, World Wide Technology Championship, Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and The RSM Classic.

The Opening Drive returns to Maui as it hosts The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the 27th year. From premium hospitality options like The Cook Pine Club to a reimagined grounds-access experience with the Gallery Pass, The Sentry offers something for every fan. All tickets to The Sentry and General Parking passes can be purchased by visiting TheSentry.com.

The Sentry kicks off the 2025 PGA TOUR Season with the most accomplished limited fields in golf, featuring winners from the previous year on the PGA TOUR, including FedExCup Fall, and the top 50 members from the 2024 FedExCup standings. The 2025 tournament marks Maui’s 27th year hosting this iconic event at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. Since the event moved to Maui in 1999, The Sentry has generated more than $9 million for local community charities that are positively impacting lives and driving year-round change on the island.

For information about the 2025 event, visit TheSentry.com.