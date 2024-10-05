Sailor from Maui graduates from Officer Training Command

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Paden Hoopii. PC: Navy Office of Community Outreach

By Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Paden Hoopii, from Maui, graduated from the Limited Duty Officer/Warrant Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/WO/CWO) Academy on Sept. 27. Hoopii, a 2008 Baldwin High School graduate, joined the Navy 16 years ago.

“I joined to become a Navy SEAL,” said Hoopii. “I learned growing up that respect and humbleness go a long way.”

Before joining the academy, Hoopii was a chief petty officer serving as a special warfare operator. After graduation, Hoopii will serve as an officer with SEAL Team ONE.

According to Navy officials, the LDO/WO/CWO Academy is one of four officer accession programs operating at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN). The LDO/WO/CWO Academy is the final step in a sailor’s transition into the Naval Officer Corps. This course is comprehensive, intense, and designed to reinforce understanding of the responsibilities as a naval officer.

The LDO/WO/CWO Academy is a four-week course designed to complete the transition of prior senior enlisted sailors for their new roles in the wardroom according to the Navy’s Officer Professional Core Competencies.

Located in Newport, Rhode Island, the academy’s mission is to develop newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, physically and imbue them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare them for the Fleet. Additionally, this Academy prepares officers to become effective leaders by developing fundamental skills in leadership, written and oral communication, career management and administration.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

As a member of the Navy, Hoopii is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our nation needs a sea-capable war-fighting machine and the Navy is it,” said Hoopii.

Hoopii has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishments are being a SEAL platoon chief and transitioning to a chief warrant officer,” said Hoopii.

As Hoopii and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the US Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me because it means I can set an example for the youth,” added Hoopii.