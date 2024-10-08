Maui Surf Forecast for October 09, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 4-6 4-6 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:30 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 08:04 AM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium to long period 4 to 5 foot northwest north swell (330-340 degree) has held through today and will slowly decline through Wednesday. This swell still has enough energy to produce over head high surf along the best targeted reefs, chest to head high in most other spots, into tomorrow afternoon. The next significant north swell will likely arrive Sunday and Monday. This near due north swell originating from a long solid gale fetch down the north great circle line from the Aleutians is forecast to come in large enough to push surf to High Surf Advisory heights early next week.

A moderate size, medium to long period south southwest swell (180-190 degree) is still coming in above forecast guidance. Local nearshore south buoys are observing a solid 3 to near 4 foot, 13 second period, south swell that is equating to many fun size waist to slightly above chest high sets along many southern exposures. The next long period south swell arrival Thursday will reinforce this ongoing steady swell.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along west-facing shores will be influenced by a mixture of both north and south swells. Thus, expect western exposures to remain elevated as these ongoing north and south swells will hold or be slow to fall.

East-facing shore chop will not be overly rough and will steadily decline, or conditions will improve, as wind waves subside through late week in response to lighter trade flow.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.