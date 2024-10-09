Ka La’i Ola interim housing to be discussed this morning at Kīhei Lutheran Church

Kimo Carvalho, executive director of HomeAid Hawaiʻi. Courtesy photo

Kimo Carvalho, executive director of HomeAid Hawaiʻi, will discuss “Ka Laʻi Ola: A HomeAid Hawaii Interim Housing Development Program for Maui Wildfire Survivors” at 11:45 a.m. today at Kīhei Lutheran Church, according to an announcement from the Rotary Club of Kihei-Wailea.

The church is located at 220 Moi Place in North Kīhei.

Carvalho will provide an overview of Ka Laʻi Ola, West Maui’s largest interim housing development for survivors of the Aug. 4, 2023, Maui wildfires. The project is a public-private partnership among the state of Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and the building industry.

A status update on construction, area improvements, planned residential services and long-term site plans will be provided. Areas of support and need for potential partnerships and collaboration will also be discussed. Potential partnerships and collaboration with Rotarians will be addressed.

HomeAid’s vision is to be a vital force in creating safe and dignified housing and programmatic facilities for those who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

As the executive director of HomeAid Hawaiʻi, Carvalho leads the organization’s mission to build housing solutions for people experiencing homelessness and who are at risk of a housing crisis.

HomeAid Hawaiʻi is the lead developer for Gov. Josh Green’s Kauhale Initiative and Maui Interim Housing Programs aimed at building more than 1,045 homes across the state of Hawaiʻi.