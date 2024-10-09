Maui County community workshops to focus on potential inter-island ferry service

Community feedback is sought in a second round of public meetings on a potential ferry service to connect Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi with Maui. PC: Aerial photo of Molokaʻi courtesy County of Maui

A second round of community workshops is set this month as part of the Maui County Ferry Feasibility Study to gather public input on a potential ferry service connecting Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi with Maui.

Workshop locations and dates are:

L ahaina : Monday, Oct. 14, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the County Office of Recovery-West Maui, Lahaina Gateway Center, Unit 102-B, 325 Keawe St.

Monday, Oct. 14, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the County Office of Recovery-West Maui, Lahaina Gateway Center, Unit 102-B, 325 Keawe St. Lānaʻi: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Lānaʻi Public Library, 555 Fraser Ave., Lānaʻi City.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Lānaʻi Public Library, 555 Fraser Ave., Lānaʻi City. Molokaʻi: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Mitchell Pauole Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Mitchell Pauole Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai. Kahului: Thursday, Oct. 17, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Kahului Community Center, 275 Uhu St.

Participation and insights shared at the workshops will help in understanding communities’ needs and preferences for a potential ferry service.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If special accommodations are needed to attend a meeting, contact the County Department of Transportation at least 72 hours prior to the meeting at 808-270-7511 or via email at public.transit@mauicounty.gov.

For general information about the County Department of Transportation, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/transportation.