Maui County survey to help shape CDBG grant-funded projects

Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi resident feedback on grant needs is sought by the County of Maui Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Office. By completing an online survey about grant priorities, resident input will help drive grant-funded projects and activities over the next five years.

The County CDBG Program Office asks that Maui County residents complete a survey on community grant needs by Oct. 31, 2024. To participate, scan the attached QR code or copy/paste this link into an online browser: https://forms.gle/HyfUW5dw5vixWHJ2A.

By participating, Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi residents will help shape CDBG funding in the 2025-29 Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan identifies community needs and provides a five-year strategy for how CDBG grants will be used to develop community resources that meet those needs.

The County of Maui receives formula-based, annual CDBG funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For general information on the County CDBG Program Office, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/cdbg or call 808-270-7213.