Maui Surf Forecast for October 10, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 11:20 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 10:03 AM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Afternoon buoy data is still showing 4 to 5 foot, 11 to 14 seconds, north northwest (330-350 degree) swell producing small surf along north facing shores. This swell will continue to slowly subside through Friday. A similar size north swell will reinforce surf heights Friday night into Saturday. The next significant northerly swell (350 degree) will likely arrive late Sunday into early next week and may be large enough to produce advisory level surf along north facing shores.

A south southwest (180-200 degree) swell, will continue to slowly lower through Friday producing small to tiny surf along south facing shores. Long period forerunners of the next long period south swell is poised to trickle in mid- day Thursday and will reinforce south shore surf Thursday night into Friday before gradually trending down over the weekend. Surf along west- facing shores will be influenced by a mixture of both north northwest and south southwest swells. Thus, expect western exposures to remain slightly elevated as well. Expect below normal small east- facing shore chop over the next several days as trade wind flow remains relatively weak locally and upstream.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.