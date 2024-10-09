Proposed site at Kuʻia, Lahaina, proposed for new Kamehameha III Elementary campus

A regional map shows the proposed new location for Kamehameha III Elementary School. Courtesy graphic

The state of Hawaiʻi, Maui County and Kamehameha Schools have begun discussions to explore permanently locate Kamehameha III Elementary School on Kamehameha Schools’ land in Kuʻia, Lahaina. The Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire destroyed the school’s former Front Street school site, along with most of historic Lahaina town.

The current temporary site is more than 7 miles away at Pulelehua, makai of Kapalua Airport. Other sites have also been considered for the campus.

Gov. Josh Green and Mayor Richard Bissen are taking part in discussions with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education and Kamehameha Schools, according to a joint announcement today.

“We’re pleased to announce that collaborative planning is underway with Maui County, our state Department of Education and Kamehameha Schools to explore rebuilding Kamehameha III Elementary School at Kuʻia, approximately 2 miles from its original location, and outside of the impacted area,” Green said. “This joint effort reflects our shared commitment to restoring Lahaina in the way the community most desires.”

Kamehameha Schools is offering for consideration up to 16 acres of its Kuʻia lands for the elementary school and is reserving additional Kuʻia lands for other Hawaiian culture, ‘ōlelo Hawaiʻi and ʻāina-focused educational uses.

“Schools are the heart of any community, and we are hopeful that placing Kamehameha III Elementary School on our Kuʻia lands will help support Lahaina’s restoration,” said Jack Wong, Kamehameha Schools’ chief executive officer.

“Keeping Kamehameha III Elementary in Lahaina is vital to the town’s recovery, preserving its heritage, and helping the community regain a sense of normalcy,” Bissen said. “This marks a key step in healing and finding solutions guided by the voices of the community. We are grateful to our partners for their continued commitment to Lahaina and look forward to further discussions.”

Located makai of the Lahaina Bypass and mauka of the tsunami inundation zone, the proposed Kuʻia site for Kamehameha III Elementary would address the community’s wish to have the school re-established near its original location.

“With the Kuʻia site now a possibility, we’re eager to seek feedback from our families and staff,” said Rebecca Winkie, Hawaiʻi State Department of Education Complex Area superintendent for Hāna, Lahaina, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

The Department of Education plans to hold a meeting later this month for community members and school staff to provide feedback on the new proposed permanent site.