Bayer Hawaii employees help fight hunger during Hunger Action Month in Maui County

Bayer employees on Maui donated dollars plus hundreds of pounds of food to the Maui Food Bank during Hunger Action Month in September. Courtesy photo

Bayer Hawaii employees organized food drives on three islands as part of a national campaign to help end hunger, collecting more than 1,000 pounds of food and over $500 in donations to support local communities in the fight against food insecurity.

Held in September, Hunger Action Month is a national effort by the nonprofit Feeding America to raise awareness about hunger in America and inspire action. In Hawaiʻi, where 1 in 6 people face food insecurity, Bayer employees regularly support food drives and feeding programs throughout the year.

During this year’s Hunger Action Month, Bayer employees on O‘ahu, Moloka‘i and Maui collectively raised more than 1,200 pounds of food for the Hawai‘i Foodbank, Salvation Army and Maui Food Bank, providing essential support to local families during a critical time.

In keeping with the company’s mission of “Health for All, Hunger for None,” Bayer also donated $50,000 to the Maui Food Bank last year as part of its efforts to aid Maui’s disaster relief efforts. The company encourages volunteerism across the islands where Bayer employees live and work.

“These initiatives reflect Bayer’s dedication to tackling food insecurity and ensuring that families have access to essential resources,” an announcement said.

Maricel Graham, operations coordinator at Bayer, led the food drive effort at Bayer’s Maui farm. “Every donation makes a difference!” she said. “Thanks to our dedicated employees, we gathered hundreds of pounds of food to support Maui families in need. Their compassion and generosity during Hunger Action Month were truly inspiring.”

Pi‘ilani Augustiro, who helped organize Bayer’s Moloka‘i food drive, shared her thoughts on Bayer’s culture of giving: “It’s uplifting to be part of a company that encourages giving back. Bayer’s commitment to ‘Health for All, Hunger for None’ goes beyond words – they give us the support to turn that mission into real action. The generosity of our Moloka‘i team amazes me every time. It’s a privilege to work alongside such caring and selfless people.”

Ronnie Bartenstein, community food drive and donor services coordinator for Hawai‘i Food Bank, expressed gratitude for Bayer’s efforts, saying: “Mahalo to Bayer for hosting a Community Food Drive on O‘ahu. The 481.5 pounds of food donated is equivalent to 401 meals provided to families facing hunger. Bayer’s contributions make a huge difference in the fight against hunger in Hawai‘i, and we truly appreciate the support.”

Although Hunger Action Month has ended, the need for food support remains ongoing. To continue making a difference, visit Hawai‘i Foodbank, Maui Food Bank, and/or support food programs that provide vital resources to those facing hunger in our communities.

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. For more information, go to hawaii.bayer.us.