Council Chambers to close for election-related activities

The Maui County Council Chambers on the eighth floor of the Kalana O Maui building will be closed later this month for election-related activities. PC: Brian Perry

The Council Chambers on the eighth floor of the Kalana O Maui building in Wailuku will be closed beginning Oct. 18 until late next month for general election activities, according to an announcement from Council Chair Alice Lee.

Office of the County Clerk staff is charged with securing the integrity of the general-election ballots and conducting volunteer testing of Hart InterCivic machines — a centralized poll-management system tasked with minimizing opportunities for human error, Lee said.

“We encourage the public to vote and thank the Office of the County Clerk for their diligence in making this an efficient and secure election process for Maui County voters,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “The council will be continuing our legislative duties in alternative public locations, with opportunities to participate in person, via video or via telephone.”

For more information on the Nov. 5 general election, visit mauicountyvotes.com.

To view meeting schedules, locations and agendas, visit mauicounty.us/agendas. For more information, visit mauicounty.us or call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.