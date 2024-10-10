Maui Surf Forecast for October 11, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 01:31 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 10:58 AM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The north-northwest swell that has been moving through the islands for the past couple of days continues to slowly fade. While some small surf remains on north-facing shores, buoys have generally been trending down and north shore surf is expected to hover around the current levels through Friday. A reinforcing bump in north shore surf will be possible late Friday night or Saturday morning as a small short to medium period north swell fills into the region. However, the next significant north-northwesterly (340 degree) swell that could produce advisory-level surf along north facing shores is poised to arrive Sunday afternoon. This swell will peak Monday through Monday night, then slowly decline through rest of next week.

A small, long period south swell will reinforce the current background south swell tonight and continue small south shore surf through Friday. Surf along west-facing shores will continue to be influenced by a mixture of both north northwest and south swells. Thus, expect western exposures to remain slightly elevated as well. East-facing shore chop will be lower than normal over the next several days as trade wind flow remains relatively weak locally and upstream.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.