Maui Surf Forecast for October 11, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:20 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The north-northwest swell that has been moving through the islands for the past couple of days continues to slowly fade. While some small surf remains on north-facing shores, buoys have generally been trending down and north shore surf is expected to hover around the current levels through Friday. A reinforcing bump in north shore surf will be possible late Friday night or Saturday morning as a small short to medium period north swell fills into the region. However, the next significant north-northwesterly (340 degree) swell that could produce advisory-level surf along north facing shores is poised to arrive Sunday afternoon. This swell will peak Monday through Monday night, then slowly decline through rest of next week.
A small, long period south swell will reinforce the current background south swell tonight and continue small south shore surf through Friday. Surf along west-facing shores will continue to be influenced by a mixture of both north northwest and south swells. Thus, expect western exposures to remain slightly elevated as well. East-facing shore chop will be lower than normal over the next several days as trade wind flow remains relatively weak locally and upstream.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com