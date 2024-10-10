Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 11, 2024

October 10, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 01:31 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 10:58 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The north-northwest swell that has been moving through the islands for the past couple of days continues to slowly fade. While some small surf remains on north-facing shores, buoys have generally been trending down and north shore surf is expected to hover around the current levels through Friday. A reinforcing bump in north shore surf will be possible late Friday night or Saturday morning as a small short to medium period north swell fills into the region. However, the next significant north-northwesterly (340 degree) swell that could produce advisory-level surf along north facing shores is poised to arrive Sunday afternoon. This swell will peak Monday through Monday night, then slowly decline through rest of next week. 


A small, long period south swell will reinforce the current background south swell tonight and continue small south shore surf through Friday. Surf along west-facing shores will continue to be influenced by a mixture of both north northwest and south swells. Thus, expect western exposures to remain slightly elevated as well. East-facing shore chop will be lower than normal over the next several days as trade wind flow remains relatively weak locally and upstream. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




