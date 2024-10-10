Maui News

OHA visits Moloka‘i this Tuesday for community follow-up meetings

October 10, 2024, 10:00 AM HST
OHA meeting flier. PC: Office of Hawaiian Affairs

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs invites Moloka‘i at-large to the Kūlana ʻŌiwi Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for a community follow-up meeting.

Issues raised by the community at most recent island meetings are on the agenda, including: reliable inter-island transportation, long-term care facilities, Kualapu‘u Reservoir and Moloka‘i Burial Council vacancies.

The “Mea‘ai & Mana‘o” will be hosted by OHA Trustee for Moloka‘i and Lānaʻi Luana Alapa and Trustee At-Large Keoni Souza and hear from special guest Congresswoman Jill Tokuda.

The Kūlana ʻŌiwi Center is located at 600 Maunaloa Highway in Kaunakakai. Refreshments will be served.

