OHA visits Moloka‘i this Tuesday for community follow-up meetings

OHA meeting flier. PC: Office of Hawaiian Affairs

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs invites Moloka‘i at-large to the Kūlana ʻŌiwi Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for a community follow-up meeting.

Issues raised by the community at most recent island meetings are on the agenda, including: reliable inter-island transportation, long-term care facilities, Kualapu‘u Reservoir and Moloka‘i Burial Council vacancies.

The “Mea‘ai & Mana‘o” will be hosted by OHA Trustee for Moloka‘i and Lānaʻi Luana Alapa and Trustee At-Large Keoni Souza and hear from special guest Congresswoman Jill Tokuda.

The Kūlana ʻŌiwi Center is located at 600 Maunaloa Highway in Kaunakakai. Refreshments will be served.