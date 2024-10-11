Kahului Walmart accepting donations for Red Cross Hurricane Milton and Helene relief efforts through Oct. 20

Walmart in Kahului. PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia

On the heels of Hurricane Milton, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation announced that they are extending their commitment to support hurricane relief efforts to $16 million across impacted communities.

In addition, the customer donation program to support the American Red Cross at checkouts in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs is extended through Oct. 20, including at all nine Hawaiʻi Walmart stores and two Sam’s Clubs locations.

Overall, more than $23 million has been committed and raised by customers and members in the past two weeks to support communities recovering from both hurricanes. This includes:

Mobile unit deployments including shower, laundry, restrooms and food

In-kind donations of water, food and products

Walmart Foundation grants to Operation BBQ Relief and Salvation Army to support free meals as well as Team Rubicon to support debris cleanup

$2.5 million contributed by Walmart and Sam’s Club to the American Red Cross through the customer donation match campaign

More than $7.7 million raised by Walmart and Sam’s Club customers and members to date for the American Red Cross campaign

Walmart still has resource stations set up in some of the hardest hit areas from Hurricane Helene. For details, visit corporate.walmart.com/purpose/community/disaster-response/hurricane-helene