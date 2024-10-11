Kane Kanakaole named MEO Hāna Branch manager

Kane Kanakaole has been named Maui Economic Opportunity Hāna branch manager. PC: MEO

Hāna High & Elementary School graduate Kane Kanakaole has been appointed to direct the nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity’s operations in Hāna as branch manager.

He will be responsible for running MEO programs in Hāna, including rental and utility assistance, the once-a-month food distribution and transportation services, such as shopping shuttles between East Maui and Kahului and rides to doctor’s appointments and other activities. Residents can access most MEO programs through the office.

The MEO Hāna Office is located at the Hāna Community Center, 5101 Uakea Road. The office is open 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kanakaole joined MEO in January as a bus driver in Hāna and took over as Hana branch manager in August.

Prior to joining MEO, Kanakaole was the recreation supervisor at the Hyatt Hāna-Maui Resort, coordinating special events and outdoor activities, leading development of marketing plans for recreational programs, managing supplies and materials, and scheduling staff.

In 2018-19, he was the Community Programs coordinator for Hāna Health, creating social media campaigns, developing budgets for new programs and initiatives, and organizing community outreach for new programs and events to raise awareness about the organization.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kanakaole earned an Associate of Arts in Hawaiian studies and language from the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and attended Hāna High & Elementary School from kindergarten to 12th grade.

To reach Kanakaole and the MEO Hāna Office, call 808-248-8282.