Mayor budget meetings set for Monday, Tuesday in Upcountry and Lahaina

Mayor Richard Bissen will host community meetings Monday and Tuesday, respectively, in Pukalani and Lahaina to gather public input on preparation of his administration’s fiscal year 2026 budget. File photo. PC: County of Maui

Mayor Richard Bissen and members of his administration will hear community input during budget meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, respectively, at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani and the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meetings to share their thoughts and concerns as County of Maui departments begin drafting the administration’s budget for fiscal year 2026, which begins July 1, 2025.

The meetings Monday and Tuesday are the fifth and sixth budget meetings of eight being held countywide.

Each community meeting begins with introductions and overviews from department leaders, followed by public testimony, which is limited to three minutes per person.

Tables will be set up to allow directors and staff from County departments to meet with members of the communityfollowing public testimony.

Written and verbal comments will be accepted at the meetings. Comments also can be submitted online at https://www.mauicounty.gov/budget.

The meetings can be viewed online at the County of Maui Facebook page. No account is needed to view.

For more information, call the County of Maui Budget Office at 808-270-7855.