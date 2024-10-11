Water line work to close portion of Kaʻahumanu Avenue Oct. 14-18

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reports that portions of Kaʻahumanu Avenue will be closed for water line work Oct. 14-18. PC: Hawai‘i DOT

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that eastbound and westbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be closed for water line work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project from Monday through Friday morning next week.

A portion of the left-turn pocket and left through lane in the eastbound and westbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday. The left-turn pocket to Kāne Street will remain open.

All Kaʻahumanu Avenue westbound lanes between Lono Avenue and Kāne Street will be shut down nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, with the last closure ending at 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Motorists heading west on Kaʻahumanu Avenue may detour to Lono Avenue to Kamehameha Avenue and use Kāne Street to connect with Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahului Beach Road.

Also closed will be the left-turn pocket and the left through lane in the eastbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue.

More night and day closures for the work are expected and will be announced as scheduled.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Motorists should drive with caution around the workers.