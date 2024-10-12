Department of Health reports additional mpox cases in Hawai‘i; 7 so far this year

A screen shot of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health homepage for mpox, formerly known as the monkeypox virus. The new term is being used to reduce stigma around the former terminology. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is urging high-risk individuals to get vaccinated against the mpox virus after two additional cases were diagnosed in Hawaiʻi.

At risk individuals include gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. For vaccinations, Maui residents can contact Malama I Ke Ola Health Center in Wailuku at 808-871-7772. Those seeking vaccinations also can schedule them online with Longs Drug (CVS) or Walgreens pharmacies.

One newly diagnosed mpox case was associated with out-of-state exposure. In the other case, no out-of-state exposure or link to other prior cases was identified, suggesting the mpox infection was locally acquired.

There have been seven mpox cases diagnosed in Hawai‘i in 2024. These additional cases bring the total number of cases reported to the Hawaiʻi Health Department to 53 since June 3, 2022.

Those at higher risk of mpox infection should consider being vaccinated with two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine. JYNNEOS vaccination will be offered at this year’s Oct. 19 Honolulu Pride Festival at the Waikīkī Shell.

Health care providers in each county continue to vaccinate high-risk individuals. Additionally, retail pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens now offer JYNNEOS vaccinations. Find a provider offering the vaccine here: https://health.hawaii.gov/mpox.

The risk of mpox infection remains low for most Hawai‘i residents. Mpox is mainly spread through close, intimate contact with body fluids, lesion material or items used by someone with mpox. The infection may be spread through large respiratory droplets, which generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged contact is required.

The current cases of clade II mpox, both nationally and in Hawai‘i, are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. However, anyone who has close contact with someone with mpox is at risk of infection, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Ask new partners about their health, including recent rashes or sores. If you or your partner feel sick or have new or unexplained rashes or sores, avoid close contact with others until getting checked out by a health care provider. Don’t share bedding, clothing, or toothbrushes with people outside your household. If attending events with lots of direct, skin-to-skin contact, minimizing physical contact and partners can reduce risk.

Individuals with mpox symptoms, including flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, or new or unexplained rashes or sores, should immediately contact their health care provider. Testing and treatment are available. Persons without a health care provider can seek care at the STI/HIV Clinic at the Diamond Head Health Center.

On Aug. 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an ongoing clade I mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries a public health emergency of international concern. The clade I mpox has not been detected in the United States or Hawaiʻi and only few travel-associated cases have been identified to date outside the currently affected countries in central Africa.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health will continue to monitor for clade I mpox through investigation of all suspected mpox cases. Hawaiʻi residents traveling internationally are encouraged to review updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mpox vaccination recommendations and travel health notices.

The JYNNEOS vaccine, which protects against clade II mpox, is also expected to protect against clade I mpox.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available statewide. For full protection, you should get two doses of JYNNEOS four weeks apart. Those at higher risk for mpox and who should consider being vaccinated include:

Individuals who meet both the following criteria: Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, as well as transgender people who have sex with men. Have multiple or casual sex partners (such as through dating apps) or expect to have this mpox risk in the future.

People who have a sex partner in any of the categories described above.

Anyone with close contact in the last 14 days to a person with known or suspected mpox infection.

Travelers to a country with a clade I mpox outbreak who anticipate any of the following activities during travel, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation: Sex with a new partner Sex at a commercial sex venue (e.g., a sex club or bathhouse) Sex in exchange for money, goods, drugs or other trade Sex in association with a large public event (e.g., a rave, party, or festival)

Anyone in any of these categories who has received only one mpox vaccine dose.

Schedule vaccinations online at:

Longs Drug (CVS) Pharmacies: Schedule online at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/get-vaccinated

Walgreens Pharmacies: Schedule online at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/schedule-vaccine

On April 1, Bavarian Nordic commercially launched its JYNNEOS vaccine and opened ordering of the vaccine through commercial wholesalers. As a result, the JYNNEOS vaccine may potentially be accessed at other clinics and pharmacies. Those interested in getting mpox vaccination at other locations can call ahead to determine availability.

Further information and updates can be found at health.hawaii.gov/mpox.