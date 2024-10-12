Hawaiʻi businesses reach out to expand markets at 96th Tokyo International Gift Show

Maui business owners connect with international buyers at the 2024 Tokyo International Gift Show. PC: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

A mix of first-time and returning Maui businesses showcased their products at the 2024 Tokyo International Gift Show, held Sept. 4-6 at the Tokyo Big Sight Convention Center in Japan.

Sponsored by the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, the Hawaiʻi Pavilion highlighted locally made products across 40 booths, offering these businesses a valuable opportunity to reach international buyers and grow their market presence.

As Japan’s largest B2B lifestyle and gift trade show, the Tokyo Gift Show saw a record attendance of 222,000 visitors, up from 211,000 last year. The event featured 2,823 exhibitors, with 900 from overseas, and included nearly 3,000 booths.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Food Technology Center, in partnership with the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, played a critical role in recruiting and supporting Maui-based businesses during the show.

Participating Maui businesses were:

Companies such as Iwi Nails, Maui Fruit Jewels and Maui Swan Designs made their debut at this year’s show, while others like Maui Chili Chili Oil, Maui Winery and Moku Pua returned to continue expanding their market reach.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For both newcomers and seasoned participants, the show provided a key platform to connect with buyers and distributors, allowing them to strengthen their presence in the Japanese market. The presence of owners and representatives at the event was instrumental in building strong relationships with potential buyers, a crucial aspect of doing business in Japan.

Together, the Maui exhibitors generated an estimated $300,000 in projected sales over the next 12 months.

MFTC board member Nina Tanabe said: “This year’s Tokyo International Gift Show was an exciting opportunity for Maui businesses to reach new markets and strengthen their global presence. Being there in person made a significant difference in forming valuable connections with international buyers. Despite the stronger U.S. dollar making Hawaiʻi-made products more expensive, the authenticity and quality of our goods resonated strongly with attendees.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Food Technology Center is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting economic diversification and providing comprehensive support to value-added entrepreneurs. With a history of assisting companies in scientific, technical and business aspects, the center is well-equipped to empower aspiring entrepreneurs in the food industry. Furthermore, the center has successfully facilitated the participation and exportation of products, including non-food items, at trade shows in Japan. To learn more, visit www.mauifoodtechnology.org or email info@mauifoodtechnology.org.